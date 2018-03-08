By STEVEN WINE, AP Sports Writer

MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says Miami Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry has signed his $16 million, one-year franchise tag, easing the path to a potential trade.

The person confirmed the signing to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the Dolphins hadn’t announced the move.

The Dolphins have been shopping Landry, and the procedural move allows them to trade him as early as next Wednesday, when the NFL’s new year begins.

Miami gave Landry the franchise tag last month. He made $894,000 last season, when he led the NFL with 112 catches.

Landry has said he wanted to remain with the Dolphins, and they said they wanted him back. But the parties have been unable to reach an agreement on a long-term deal.

