By WILL GRAVES, AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The worst season in Pittsburgh basketball history cost head coach Kevin Stallings his job.

A person with direct knowledge of the situations said Stallings was let go by the university on Thursday, just two days after the Panthers completed an 8-24 season that included an 0-19 mark in Atlantic Coast Conference play. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the university had not made a formal announcement.

Stallings went just 24-41 in two season at Pitt after replacing Jamie Dixon in March 2016. The Panthers were a perennial NCAA Tournament team under Dixon but Stallings struggled from the outset.

Pitt finished 16-17 in his first season despite having senior stars Michael Young and Jamel Artis. Stallings restocked the roster heading into the season, bringing in 11 new players. Whatever thin margin for error the Panthers had vanished when senior forward Ryan Luther was lost for the year with a foot injury in December. Without the most experience player, Pitt simply couldn’t keep up in arguably the nation’s toughest conference.

