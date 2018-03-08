By @GeorgeJFox

Calvin Johnson has gone from shredding defenses on the gridiron to shredding the slopes. Retirement at 32 years old looks pretty good.

The legendary Lions receiver is learning to snowboard according to a user who posted a photo of a friend posing with Johnson at Mt. Brighton in Brighton, Mich Wednesday.

“… he said it was only his 3rd time snowboarding! Apparently he was pretty decent for a beginner,” said user Koda_Brown who reposted his friend’s Instagram picture to the Detroit Lions community on Reddit.com. It was the most popular post there as of Thursday morning.

Johnson took pics with at least one other fan at Mt. Brighton Wednesday.

Johnson who retired from the Lions in 2016 set an NFL receiving record for receptions in 2012 with 1,964 yards. His wife Brittney Johnson is the Senior Manager of Promotions for the Lions.