CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:Canton, School Threat

CANTON (WWJ) – A 17-year-old boy has been arraigned on multiple felony charges in connection with threats made against Canton and Salem High Schools.

sibel brendan james Student Charged With Making Threats Against Canton And Salem High Schools

Brendan James Sibel (Photo: Canton Public Safety Department)

According to Canton police, an investigation began when students at both schools reported discovering the threats, which were written on bathrooms walls in both buildings. As a result, the Plymouth-Canton Educational Park was placed on a “soft lockdown” and students at Plymouth, Canton and Salem High Schools, which share a campus, were released early for the day.

Following an investigation, which found the threats not to be credible, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office issued criminal charges against the alleged culprit, Brendan James Sibel.

In a media release, authorities identified Sibel as a student, but did not specify which school he attends.

He was arraigned in 35th District Court Wednesday on two counts of Terrorism Threat, a 20-year felony, and two counts of Bomb Threat, a 4-year felony.

“We are evaluating these very serious cases on an individual basis. In this case, we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt alleged bomb and terrorism threats,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, in a statement.  “We urge anyone that has any information on any potential school threat case to notify law enforcement immediately.”

Sibel was ordered held on a $250,000, no 10 percent bond and will be back in 35th District Court for a bond hearing Thursday afternoon.

Amid a string of similar incidents across metro Detroit, Plymouth-Canton Community Schools Superintendent Monica Merritt also wants to make it clear to students that this isn’t a joke.

“Threats made against our schools, regardless of intent, will not be tolerated. Any threats to the safety of our students and staff will be taken seriously, and those deemed responsible will be held accountable,” Merritt said, in a statement. “We recognize what makes our high school campus so unique as ‘Three Schools, One Park’ also presents some unique challenges… but we have an incredible community, and together we will ensure that P-CCS remains a safe learning environment for all.”

Deputy Director of Canton Police Chad Baugh said he applauds “the very responsible students” who spoke up in this case.

Students anywhere in Michigan can make confidential tips to state authorities through an app, text message, email or the OK2Say website. [Get details here]. Tips are screened by staff at the Michigan State Police and shared with schools and local police.

[MORE: Sterling Heights Teen Charged With Making Terror Threat Against Henry Ford II High SchoolGuns, Ammo Found At Home Of Teen Who Made Threat Against Utica High SchoolClinton Township Teen Facing Terrorism Charge In School Threat CaseStudent Jailed On Terror Charge For Threat To Shoot Up L’anse Creuse High School]

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen