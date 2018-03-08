DETROIT (AP) – Wayne State University officials have reversed a decision to decertify a Christian student group for requiring its leaders to embrace its religious beliefs.

The university earlier this week stood by its decision to decertify a chapter of the InterVarsity Christian Fellowship. But it reversed course Thursday and said it wouldn’t interfere with the group’s leadership selection.

InterVarsity filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Detroit federal court contending Wayne State was discriminating against the organization.

Wayne State had asserted it must protect the “constitutional and religious rights of everyone.” The Detroit university said recognition as a student group wasn’t a right. Had the university’s decision stood, InterVarsity couldn’t have reserved free meeting rooms or apply for funding.

InterVarsity says it welcomes all students regardless of beliefs, but its leaders must meet certain standards.

