Any Lions fan will tell you they want Saquon Barkley to be their next running back. That won’t happen unless the Lions mortgage their future to trade up in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The next running back on the wish list for Lions fans is former LSU back Derrius Guice.

Guice did an interview on the SiriusXM NFL show and talked about an odd question he was asked at the combine.

“Some people are really trying to get in your head and test your reaction. … I go in one room, and a team will ask me do I like men, just to see my reaction. I go in another room, they’ll try to bring up one of my family members or something and tell me, ‘Hey, I heard your mom sells herself. How do you feel about that?’ “

Profootballtalk.com confirmed the question was actually asked.

Two years ago, cornerback Eli Apple faced that question in a pre-draft interview with the Falcons. The NFL dubbed the question “disappointing and clearly inappropriate,” and the league vowed to look into it. Three years before that, a team asked tight end Nick Kasa if he likes girls. The league dubbed the topic impermissible and said that persons asking such questions would be subject to discipline.

