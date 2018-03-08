DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are investigating an alleged home invasion and sex assault of a child at an apartment in Detroit’s midtown neighborhood.
The incident happened around 3 a.m. Thursday inside a first-floor unit at the Midtown Place Apartments on Brainard Street, near Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and the Lodge Freeway.
Authorities say a 5-year-old girl told her parents she was awakened by a man who broke though her window and touched her inappropriately. She has since been taken to the hospital for an examination.
The suspect is described only as a white male, possibly armed with a knife.
Crime scene investigators are at the home, trying to piece together exactly what happened.
