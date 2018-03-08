CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
CBS Local — In an embarrassing case of mistaken identity, many Americans are reportedly confusing the highly criticized NRA with an organization in the restaurant industry.

The National Restaurant Association (NRA) has apparently been drawn into the national debate on gun control after several people, including politicians, have had to clarify the difference between this NRA and the National Rifle Association.

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) distanced herself from a report that claimed the Democrat received $50 in political donations from the pro-gun group. Duckworth took to Twitter to explain that the $50 came from a member of the National Restaurant Association and cited the website OpenSecrets.org to defend her fundraising record.

Duckworth and other Democrats have called for tighter gun restrictions in the U.S., a policy the pro-Second Amendment NRA has lobbied against for years. The senator from Illinois isn’t the only person to question charges and donations which actually went to the largest food service trade association in the world.

The National Rifle Association is known for their advocacy of gun rights and record of lobbying against stricter firearm laws. The group has been heavily scrutinized since the deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. A number of companies have also cut ties and discount programs for members of the NRA in response to public pressure on the pro-gun organization.

