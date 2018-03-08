CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WWJ) – Search efforts are continuing in the Bahamas for a 19-year-old Michigan man who was knocked into the water by a massive wave and disappeared.

Jonathan Brussow was swept out to sea Monday morning while he and a friend were sightseeing near the Glass Window Bridge, a popular tourist attraction that separates the dark blue Atlantic Ocean on one side and the turquoise Caribbean Sea on the other. The attraction is located on the island of Eleuthera, just east of Nassau.

dreamstime m 62984078 Recovery Effort Continues For Michigan Man Swept Out To Sea In Bahamas

Eleuthera, Bahamas (photo: dreamstime)

Authorities say a wave knocked Brussow and his friend off of the bridge and into the water. The friend managed to cling to a cliff and then run for help, but Brussow disappeared.

The U.S. Coast Guard was assisting police in the Bahamas, but is reportedly no longer involved in the investigation. Brussow’s father has also reportedly been with search teams. Recovery efforts are expected to resume Thursday.

The Bahamas Government had issued public notices that residents were advised to stay away from the Glass Window Bridge because of large and dangerous waves over the weekend. It was also closed due to a sea surge of up to 40 feet.

Brussow is a 2016 graduate of Rockford High School, near Grand Rapids. WZZM says Brussow was a star athlete on the school’s swim and dive team before he graduated.

A community prayer vigil for Brussow is being held Thursday evening at the Bridgeway Community Church in Rockford.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen