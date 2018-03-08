ROCKFORD, Mich. (WWJ) – Search efforts are continuing in the Bahamas for a 19-year-old Michigan man who was knocked into the water by a massive wave and disappeared.

Jonathan Brussow was swept out to sea Monday morning while he and a friend were sightseeing near the Glass Window Bridge, a popular tourist attraction that separates the dark blue Atlantic Ocean on one side and the turquoise Caribbean Sea on the other. The attraction is located on the island of Eleuthera, just east of Nassau.

Authorities say a wave knocked Brussow and his friend off of the bridge and into the water. The friend managed to cling to a cliff and then run for help, but Brussow disappeared.

The U.S. Coast Guard was assisting police in the Bahamas, but is reportedly no longer involved in the investigation. Brussow’s father has also reportedly been with search teams. Recovery efforts are expected to resume Thursday.

The Bahamas Government had issued public notices that residents were advised to stay away from the Glass Window Bridge because of large and dangerous waves over the weekend. It was also closed due to a sea surge of up to 40 feet.

Brussow is a 2016 graduate of Rockford High School, near Grand Rapids. WZZM says Brussow was a star athlete on the school’s swim and dive team before he graduated.

A community prayer vigil for Brussow is being held Thursday evening at the Bridgeway Community Church in Rockford.