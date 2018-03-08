ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins will present replacement players from 1987 with Super Bowl rings.

The team announced Wednesday it would honor the work of the replacement players who went 3-0 during the NFL strike. Washington went on to finish 11-4, win the NFC East and beat the Denver Broncos in the Super Bowl.

"They deserve a celebrated opportunity, because they kept us in that position." A special announcement for the 1987 #Redskins replacement players: https://t.co/LgriwGyTql pic.twitter.com/juL8ElAz05 — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) March 8, 2018

Owner Dan Snyder says the replacement players’ “contributions are part of Redskins history and represent an integral reason why a Lombardi Trophy from the 1987 campaign resides in our facility.” The Virginia General Assembly passed a resolution Tuesday commending the replacement players on the 1987 team.

An exact date for the celebration of the replacement players’ contributions is yet to be announced.

