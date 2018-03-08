CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Sponsored By Health Alliance Plan
Filed Under:Employee Health, flu, Health Alliance Plan, Small Business Operations
(Photo Credit: Thinkstock)

 
This year’s flu season has been especially hard on American businesses. Using new data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s now estimated that the recent outbreak of the H3N2 virus will cost U.S. companies $15.4 billion in lost productivity and sales. Since the 2018 flu season will hit small businesses especially hard, owners need to take steps to stop the spread of influenza in their offices.

 
Incentivize flu vaccinations

The CDC’s number one flu prevention recommendation is to get inoculated with the latest flu vaccine. To make sure all of your workers get vaccinated, consider incentivizing the practice. Offering a gift card as a reward for flu vaccination is an easy and relatively inexpensive way to keep your workforce healthy and productive. Owners also might want to consider working with a local clinic or pharmacy to set up an onsite vaccination day.

 
Stock up on hand sanitizer and alcohol wipes

Another easy way to stop the spread of the influenza virus in your office is to make sure it’s stocked up on hand sanitizer and alcohol wipes. Together, the use of those two antiseptics can go a long way in killing viruses that can harm productivity and sales from spreading in the workplace via handshakes and unsanitized surfaces.

 
Remind everyone to thoroughly and frequently wash their hands

A conscientious small business owner should make an effort to remind their employees to always thoroughly wash their hands before eating, and after sneezing, coughing, blowing their noses and using the bathroom. Make mention of this policy during meetings and post reminders in common areas. It’s also a good idea to specify that a quality handwashing should involve soap and water and should take at least 20 seconds to complete.

 
Let sick workers stay home

Understandably, small business owners may be wary of allowing employees to take a few days off to fully recover from the flu. After all, with a small workforce, every employee absence will be keenly felt. However, the reality is having sick workers in the office is bad for business. Research has shown that employees who are physically present but mentally absent cost the U.S. industry billions of dollars every year. That fact, coupled with the high-risk factor that one ill team member will infect the rest of your staff means that your company has significant incentive to let sick workers stay home.

 
 
To learn more about affordable healthcare plans for your small business, visit Health Alliance Plan.
 
For more tips, inspiration and Detroit small business stories, visit smallbusinesspulse.com.
 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen