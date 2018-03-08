INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 20: Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray (29) watches from the sidelines during the NFL game between the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts on November 20, 2016, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans plan to release running back DeMarco Murray.

The Titans announced their intentions Thursday, when general manager Jon Robinson said in a statement that Murray “was a pro in every facet and we wish him and his family the best moving forward.”

Murray ran for an AFC-leading 1,287 yards and nine touchdowns to make the Pro Bowl in 2016, his first year with the Titans. He ran for 659 yards and six touchdowns last season as Derrick Henry gradually took a bigger role in the running game.

Murray, 30, dealt with a knee injury late in the year and missed the Titans’ final regular-season game and two playoff contests.

The Titans acquired Murray in a March 16 trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)