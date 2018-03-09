Browns Acquire QB Tyrod Taylor In Trade With Bills

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 31: Stephone Anthony #44 of the Miami Dolphins forces a fumble on Tyrod Taylor #5 of the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(97.1 The Ticket) – The Cleveland Browns are continuing to make offseason moves to try and rebound from an 0-16 season in 2017.

Hours after acquiring WR Jarvis Landry from the Dolphins, the Browns have traded a third-round draft pick to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

The #Browns are sending pick No. 65 to the #Bills for QB Tyrod Taylor, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2018

The move appears to be setting the Browns up for a bit of a transition period before they fully commit to a new quarterback they are expected to use the No. 1 pick on this spring. The team was expected to target a quarterback in free agency before deciding on Taylor, but they are still planning on drafting a quarterback this spring, according to the Associated Press.

So now Bengals free-agent QB A.J. McCarron can go to Arizona, Buffalo or Denver….Browns have their bridge QB for the QB they draft in round one. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2018

Taylor threw for 2,799 yards and 14 touchdowns, while he rushed for 427 yards and four touchdowns in 2017. The Bills went 32-32 with Taylor as their starting quarterback over the last three seasons, including a first-round playoff loss to the Jaguars in Buffalo’s first postseason appearance since 1999.

And another trade for Browns: Packers have informed CB Damarious Randall that he is being traded to Cleveland (like everybody else), per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2018

Green Bay receives quarterback DeShone Kizer in that trade, according to Schefter.

The Browns’ string of trades on Friday sets them up to have a potential bounce-back season, improving the offense and their secondary, while still holding two top-five draft picks and free agency looming.