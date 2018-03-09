Browns Acquire QB Tyrod Taylor In Trade With Bills
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 31: Stephone Anthony #44 of the Miami Dolphins forces a fumble on Tyrod Taylor #5 of the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(97.1 The Ticket) – The Cleveland Browns are continuing to make offseason moves to try and rebound from an 0-16 season in 2017.

Hours after acquiring WR Jarvis Landry from the Dolphins, the Browns have traded a third-round draft pick to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

The move appears to be setting the Browns up for a bit of a transition period before they fully commit to a new quarterback they are expected to use the No. 1 pick on this spring. The team was expected to target a quarterback in free agency before deciding on Taylor, but they are still planning on drafting a quarterback this spring, according to the Associated Press.

Taylor threw for 2,799 yards and 14 touchdowns, while he rushed for 427 yards and four touchdowns in 2017. The Bills went 32-32 with Taylor as their starting quarterback over the last three seasons, including a first-round playoff loss to the Jaguars in Buffalo’s first postseason appearance since 1999.

Green Bay receives quarterback DeShone Kizer in that trade, according to Schefter.

The Browns’ string of trades on Friday sets them up to have a potential bounce-back season, improving the offense and their secondary, while still holding two top-five draft picks and free agency looming.

