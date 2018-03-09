Cat Found In Westland With Ears, Tail Chopped
(Photo: Michigan Humane Society)

(WWJ) It’s the kind of thing that begs the question: Who would do this?

The Michigan Humane Society’s Berman Center for Animal Care in Westland took in a young cat with significant injuries Wednesday, March 7, 2018.

The sleek black cat had a large portion of his ears removed along with a piece of its tail.

He had also sustained bruising all over his body, and was found with duct tape wrapped around his legs as well.

(Photo: Michigan Humane Society)

The cat, who has been named Stanley, is receiving expert medical care at the hands of the Humane Society’s shelter medicine team.

“He’s in good spirits now, he’s friendly, he’s interested in people, which is just incredible,” cruelty investigator Elise Ramsey said. “These animals that go through these things, it always just blows my mind that they will turn around and trust humans again.”

Ramsey said after the vet examination, it was determined that the injuries were inflicted by a human.

“The condition in which he was turned in was just deplorable,” Ramsey said. “This wasn’t something where another animal got to him or there was an accident. This was an intentional, malicious act of cruelty.”

MHS and Crime Stoppers are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this heinous act. Tips on this case can be called into either organization:

Michigan Humane Society Cruelty Investigations (313) 872-3401

Crime Stoppers 1-800-SPEAKUP (773-2587)

