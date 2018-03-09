By The Associated Press

DETROIT LIONS (9-7)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DTs Haloti Ngata and Jordan Hill; LBs Tahir Whitehead, Nick Bellore, Dwight Freeney and LB Paul Worrilow; CBs D.J. Hayden and Nevin Lawson; C Travis Swanson; Ss Don Carey and S Tavon Wilson; LS Don Muhlbach; TE Darren Fells; OTs Greg Robinson and Don Barclay; RB Mike James.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR TJ Jones; LB Brandon Copeland; OL Zac Kerin; RB Zach Zenner.

NEEDS: Lions’ weakness is defensive line and improving it will be priority under first-year coach Matt Patricia. Former New England Patriots defensive coordinator also might want to bolster offensive line to protect QB Matthew Stafford and help boost poorly performing running game.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $28 million.

