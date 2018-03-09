DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are searching for a suspect that is on the run after leaving the scene of a pedestrian crash Friday afternoon.

Police say the hit-and-run happened along Puritan Avenue near Ardmore Street on the city’s west side at around 2:30 p.m. A 71-year-old man was crossing the street when someone driving a dark SUV struck him and fled.

The man is currently hospitalized in critical condition, according to police.

The above video shows the man being hit by the vehicle at the very end of the video.

Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has any information concerning the crime to contact Detroit Police’s Fatal Squad at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.