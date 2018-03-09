SAGINAW (WWJ/AP) – The Catholic Diocese of Saginaw says a Michigan priest who recently was charged with sex crimes was cleared following a 2005 investigation into suspicion of possible molestation.

The diocese released the update Thursday about 71-year-old Rev. Robert DeLand of St. Agnes Church in Freeland. He was charged last month and the diocese initially said that to the best of its knowledge DeLand previously hadn’t faced “accusations of priestly misconduct.”

Following further review, the diocese found that a person in 2005 reported that she wondered whether DeLand in the 1970s might have molested her brother, who committed suicide in 1993. The diocese says church officials and the family agreed the suspicion was unfounded after an investigation.

Police say they’ve received other complaints since DeLand’s arrest. A new law enforcement taskforce is investigating. The diocese is encouraging sexual assault victims to come forward.

DeLand was arrested last month following reports from two male accusers, ages 17 and 21. Charges include second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

