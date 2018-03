(Credit: dreamstime)

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (WWJ) – A Garden City man is Friday facing sexual assault charges after an alleged assault at a nursing home in Garden City.

59-year-old Gregory Brown is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a vegetative state at the nursing home. It is unclear which nursing home is involved.

Brown was arraigned Friday and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Brown is expected back in court on March 20th. A police investigation is ongoing.