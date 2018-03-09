CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:CBS 62, Michigan Matters

MSU’s Michigan Political Leadership Program 23rd annual dinner in Livonia served as the backdrop for a riveting meeting of politicos who took time to tape a MICHIGAN MATTERS show and share thoughts on local and national politics.

mplp2 Michigan Matters Political Confab: Santorum, O’Malley on Trump, Road to 2020

(credit: Paul Pytlowany/ CBS 62)

Former Sen. Rick Santorum (R ) and former Maryland Gov Martin O’Malley (D) sat with Carol Cain, Senior Producer, and Host, to talk about Trump’s unorthodox style and approach which landed him in the White House.

Talk of Trump’s tweeting also came up with some interesting thoughts on it.

Both men, who ran for president in 2016, shares thoughts about possibly running again in 2020.
Santorum and O’Malley then appeared with Cain as they took to the stage of MPLP’s 23rd Annual Dinner which was held with over 1,000 people from across the state gathered to hear from the leaders.

 

mplp stage Michigan Matters Political Confab: Santorum, O’Malley on Trump, Road to 2020

(credit: Paul Pytlowany/ CBS 62)

The MSU program helps train future political leaders and the dinner, and breakfast held Friday in Grand Rapids, are major fundraisers.
During the event, Anne Mervenne, MPLP Co-Director who stepped aside from that post, was celebrated and a new scholarship named in her honor was announced.

 

Longtime GOP leader Susy Avery is now Co-Director of MPLP along with Steve Tobocman, who has held the post for eight years.
Then, Cong. Debbie Dingell sat with Cain to talk about statewide races in Michigan in 2018 including the governor’s race, U.S. Senate as Debbie Stabenow is up for re-election.

Dingell, who predicted Trump would win a year before the election on an earlier edition of “Michigan Matters,” wasn’t sure about Stabenow’s prospects.
And Ronald Weiser, Chairman of the Michigan Republican Party, talked with Cain about the GOP slates’ prospects of winning in 2018 across our state.
With term-limited Republican Gov. Rick Snyder winding down his time this year, recent political history suggests the pendulum shifts to the other party.
But these are anything but traditional political times.

(You can hear more by watching “Michigan Matters” 11:30 a.m. this Sunday on CBS 62.

