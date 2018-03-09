YPSILANTI TWP. (WWJ) – Police in Ypsilanti Township are warning the community after a man masquerading as a cable guy tried to get into a woman’s home.

The incident happened between 5:30 and 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 5900 block of Willowbridge Road, near Textile and Tuttle Hill roads.

The homeowner told police an unknown black male wearing a white utility company shirt knocked on her door and said he needed to repair her cable box. The man insisted on coming inside the home to check the indoor cable set-up, police said.

The man eventually left after being repeatedly denied entry by the homeowner. He was driving a white, full-size van with utility company signs on the sides that appeared to be magnetized decals.

The suspect is described as approximately 30-years-old, 5’8″ to 6′ tall and 200 pounds.

The incident remains under investigation. Police say residents should beware of individuals impersonating utility company employees.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact police at 734-973-7711.