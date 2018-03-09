NORTH ADAMS, Mich. (WWJ) – Authorities in southern Michigan are searching for a missing 6-year-old boy who may be in danger.

The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday evening that Juston Eidenier, Jr. was last seen in area of North Adams Township with his 38-year-old father, Juston C. Eidenier, Sr.

“What started out as a domestic complaint between the father and another woman developed into us obtaining a warrant for the father,” Sheriff Timothy Parker told WWJ’s Beth Fisher. “There had been some difficulties off and on with the father and the court and the mother. The father, technically, had custody prior to this incident, but the court has since issued an order to remove.

“The child has been missing since he was delivered to the town of North Adams, where another friend picked up the child and, we believe, delivered him to the father,” Parker said.

Police say the father was last seen driving a white Dodge Dakota truck.

“We have a couple leads, we’re still working on those right now,” said Parker. “They may not have left the area.”

Eidenier is considered an endangered missing person. An Amber Alert has not been declared.

Anyone who sees the pair or has any information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact police at 517-437-7317.