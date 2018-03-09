DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are searching for a troupe of thirsty thieves who crashed into and ransacked a liquor store on the city’s west side.

The break-in happened around 6:20 a.m. Friday in the 13000 block of W. Chicago, between Schaefer Highway and Meyers Road.

According to police, the suspects used a vehicle to crash through the back of the store. Once inside, the suspects ransacked the store. At this point, it’s unknown exactly what they got away with.

Investigators are currently trying to figure out what type of vehicle the suspects used. No descriptions were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-264-4600. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.