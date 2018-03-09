LEONI TWP. (WWJ) – A section of I-94 in Jackson County has shut down due to a massive pileup involving several semi-trucks.

A series of accidents happened around 10 a.m. Friday along westbound I-94 at Race Road, along the border of Leoni and Grass Lake townships just outside of Jackson. Michigan State Police say roughly 50 to 60 vehicles are involved in the backup.

“It appears at this point that we have about 35 to 45 vehicles that are actually involved in some type of crash situation, and numerous vehicles are caught between these crashes that didn’t have any damage,” said Jackson County Undersheriff Christopher Kuhl.

At least three people were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries. Several others were evaluated and treated at the scene.

Kuhl said the incident started initially as a crash between at least one semi-truck and a passenger car and the highway became impassable, which caused several chain-reaction crashes.

“We did have a number of semis involved. Some jack-knifed across the highway, causing multiple backup crashes behind them as drivers came upon them,” he said.

A sudden snow squall may have also been a contributing factor.

“There was an isolated storm system that came through and visibility was greatly reduced and the roadway became very icy,” said Kuhl.

Traffic on the eastbound side of the freeway was completely stopped for about an hour, but is now moving again. Just after noon, authorities said the westbound lanes would be closed for a few more hours.

Westbound I-94 is closed at Mount Hope Road until further notice. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

