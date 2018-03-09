DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are on the hunt for a suspect who climbed into the bedroom of a 5-year-old girl Thursday and sexually assaulted her.

The man allegedly came through the bedroom window of the girl just after 3 a.m. Thursday. After the assault, the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction. It happened at a home in the 600 block of Brainard Street in the Midtown area.

Police have released a photo of a man they believe is a Person of Interest in the case. Video shows him inside a convenience store shortly before the incident.

Anyone who knows the identity of the Person of Interest or knows any information about the incident is asked to call Detroit Police’s Sex Crime Unit at 313-596-1950 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.