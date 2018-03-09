Listen to Jamie and Stoney for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Bill Burr at the Fox Theater on July 1, 2018!

BILL BURR

Fox Theater

Having first gained notoriety for his recurring role on the second season of Chappelle’s Show, comedian Bill Burr developed a comedic style of uninformed logic that has made him a regular with Conan O’Brien and Jimmy Fallon. After a sold-out performance in 2015, Burr will return to the Fox Theatre on Sunday, July 1 at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at 313Presents.com, the Fox Theatre Box Office and the Little Caesars Arena XFINITY Box Office (both without service charge) and Ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, call 800-745-3000..

Click here for contest rules.

Click here for more info.