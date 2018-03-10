CB Richard Sherman Reportedly Signs With 49ers

Richard Sherman, File Photo. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (WWJ) – After reports surfaced that free agent Richard Sherman was scheduled to visit with the Detroit Lions, the former Seattle Seahawks star cornerback is reportedly going to sign with the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

And now it’s done: 49ers and CB Richard Sherman reached agreement tonight on a three-year deal, source tells ESPN. Sherman is a 49er. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2018

The Seahakws released Sherman earlier this week and he quickly became a hot commodity for teams around the NFL looking to improve defensively, despite declining numbers and an achilles injury that held him out for much of the 2017 season.

Sherman will join his former NFC West rival at a time where teams throughout the division are loading up defensively.