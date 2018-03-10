CBS 62Ola Kaso. (Credit: facebook.com) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast […]
EASTPOINTE (WWJ) – Three children who were reportedly left home alone in Eastpointe were killed when the house went up in flames.

The fire broke out Saturday morning at a home on Juliana Avenue, near 8 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue, where a grandmother lived with her five grandchildren.

Three children were killed in the fire. Authorities feared the other two children may have been trapped inside the burning home, but it was determined they were not at the scene.

A cause of the fire is not yet known.

Reports indicate the three children — ages 4, 8 and 9 — were left at the home with no adult supervision.

An investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest. 

 

