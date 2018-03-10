EASTPOINTE (WWJ) – Three children who were reportedly left home alone in Eastpointe were killed when the house went up in flames.

The fire broke out Saturday morning at a home on Juliana Avenue, near 8 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue, where a grandmother lived with her five grandchildren.

Three children were killed in the fire. Authorities feared the other two children may have been trapped inside the burning home, but it was determined they were not at the scene.

A cause of the fire is not yet known.

Reports indicate the three children — ages 4, 8 and 9 — were left at the home with no adult supervision.

An investigation is ongoing.

