DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl who disappeared on an outing to a store in northwest Detroit.

Police say Nianna Langford was last seen by her father around 3:40 p.m. Friday at their home in the 20000 block of Cherokee, in a neighborhood south of 8 Mile Road along Telegraph Road. Langford left home to go to the store but she never returned, and she hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Langford is described as a black female, last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray leggings and gray Ugg boots. She is said to be in good physical condition but suffers from bi-polar disorder.

Anyone who has seen Langford or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-596-5840.