(credit: istock)

LAKE ORION, Mich. (WWJ) – A fire at the Wendy’s in downtown Lake Orion is causing traffic backups on M-24.

The fire started in the fryer, according to Oakland County dispatch. Everyone got out of the building and no injuries have been reported.

Crews are still on the scene trying to put the fire out. Authorities are urging people to avoid the area.

A Facebook video shows crews working on the blaze.

This story will be updated as more details become available.