ROCKFORD, Mich. (WWJ) – Search efforts for a 19-year-old Michigan man who was knocked into the water in the Bahamas by a massive wave are now focusing on land.

Jonathan Brussow went missing Monday morning while sightseeing with a friend near the Glass Window Bridge, a popular tourist attraction on the island of Eleuthera, just east of Nassau, that separates the dark blue Atlantic Ocean and the turquoise Caribbean Sea.

Authorities say a massive wave knocked Brussow and his friend off of the bridge and into the water. The friend managed to cling to a cliff and then run for help, but Brussow disappeared.

dreamstime m 62984078 Search For Michigan Man Swept Away By Wave In Bahamas Focusing On Land

Eleuthera, Bahamas (photo: dreamstime)

 

A GoFundMe account, which has raised more than $15,000 to aid search efforts, says rescue workers are confident Brussow has washed ashore. They are using drones for the search, but the area is so dense that foot searches are more effective.

“Lots of volunteers are out looking for Jonathan. We’re trying to raise reward money to get more locals involved and out looking for him. Nobody knows this island better than the locals, and their help is critical.”

Brussow’s father said he’s been told there’s a chance his son might have survived, Mlive.com reported.

The Bahamas Government had issued public notices that residents were advised to stay away from the Glass Window Bridge because of large and dangerous waves over the weekend. It was also closed due to a sea surge of up to 40 feet.

Brussow is a 2016 graduate of Rockford High School, near Grand Rapids. WZZM says Brussow was a star athlete on the school’s swim and dive team before he graduated.

A community prayer vigil for Brussow was held Thursday evening at the Bridgeway Community Church in Rockford.

