Juston Eidenier, Jr. (left) was reported missing in Hillsdale County on March 8, 2018. He's believed to be with his father, Juston C. Eidenier. (Photo: police handout)

NORTH ADAMS, Mich. (WWJ) – Authorities in southern Michigan are continuing to search for a missing 6-year-old boy who may be in danger.

The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office said Juston Eidenier, Jr. was last seen around 12:40 p.m. Friday in area Jackson and Blackman Township with his 38-year-old father, Juston C. Eidenier.

The pair was traveling in a White Chevy S-10 truck with a possible license plate of DDP4525, although police believe the registration is improper.

Anyone who sees the pair or has any other information should dial 911 or contact police at 517-437-7317.

Authorities have been searching for Eidenier since Thursday.

“What started out as a domestic complaint between the father and another woman developed into us obtaining a warrant for the father,” Sheriff Timothy Parker told WWJ’s Beth Fisher. “There had been some difficulties off and on with the father and the court and the mother. The father, technically, had custody prior to this incident, but the court has since issued an order to remove.”

Eidenier is considered an endangered missing person; an Amber Alert has not been declared. The Sheriff’s Office says they’ve reached out Michigan State Police twice about Eidenier, but have been told the case does not meet the requirements to issue an Amber Alert.

