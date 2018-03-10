INKSTER (WWJ) – An Inkster woman who allegedly shot her son during an argument is facing multiple charges in the case as the teen continues fighting for his life.

Ebonie Schofield, 37, is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday morning on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, careless discharge of a weapon and felony firearm.

The Wayne County Prosecutor says Schofield and her 16-year-old son got into an argument Thursday at Canterbury Woods Apartments in Inkster, with the two shoving each other. Schofield made her son leave — and when he came back and banged on the apartment door, the mother allegedly grabbed a gun and shot her son in the shoulder.

The teen staggered outside where he was assisted by neighbors who called 911. He was taken by EMS to a local hospital and his mom was arrested. He remains hospitalized in critical condition, but is expected to survive.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen