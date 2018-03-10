INKSTER (WWJ) – An Inkster woman who allegedly shot her son during an argument is facing multiple charges in the case as the teen continues fighting for his life.

Ebonie Schofield, 37, is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday morning on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, careless discharge of a weapon and felony firearm.

The Wayne County Prosecutor says Schofield and her 16-year-old son got into an argument Thursday at Canterbury Woods Apartments in Inkster, with the two shoving each other. Schofield made her son leave — and when he came back and banged on the apartment door, the mother allegedly grabbed a gun and shot her son in the shoulder.

The teen staggered outside where he was assisted by neighbors who called 911. He was taken by EMS to a local hospital and his mom was arrested. He remains hospitalized in critical condition, but is expected to survive.

