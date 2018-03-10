Taylor Couple Dead After Murder-Suicide
Filed Under:police, Woodhaven
WOODHAVEN, Mich. (WWJ) – A Taylor couple was found dead in the driveway outside of a Woodhaven business Friday night, according to police.

Authorities say the man shot his wife before turning the gun on himself. The victims were found by police with gunshot wounds to their heads. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Investigators say the couple, in their early 20s, had vehicle trouble and were arguing outside, which apparently led to the shooting outside of Buckeye Terminals in the 20700 block of West Road near I-75.

Police said deputies received a 911 call shortly after 11 p.m. Friday from a female caller stating that her friend and her friend’s husband were arguing and that he had a gun, according to a report from the Detroit News.

According to the News, the female witnessed the shootings while she was on the phone with emergency dispatch.

The bodies were turned over to the Wayne County Medical Examiners and the names of the victims are not being released until after their families have been notified.

 

 

