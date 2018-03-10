Tiger Woods Within A Stroke Of Lead At Valspar Championship
PALM HARBOR, FL - MARCH 10: Tiger Woods looks over a putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course on March 10, 2018 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP/WWJ) — Canadian rookie Corey Conners kept the lead in the Valspar Championship and had a clear view of what he faces in the final round at Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course.Tiger Woods was right in front of him, and Conners could hear the roars all afternoon.

Conners shot a 3-under 68 on Saturday for a one-shot lead over Woods, Brandt Snedeker and Justin Rose as he goes after his first PGA Tour victory before a crowd rarely seen this side of a major.

Woods shot a 67 on Saturday. He was tied for the lead after 10 holes, highlighted by back-to-back birdies on the turn, including a chip-in on No. 9 reminiscent of the Tiger of old.

Rose had a 66 and will be in the final group with Conners. Woods plays right in front of them with Snedeker, who also had a 67.

Woods, in search of his first PGA Tour win in five years, is the favorite to take home the title heading into the last day of play.

Woods’ push to the top of the leaderboard comes one week after veteran Phil Mickelson claimed his first Tour win since The Open Championship in 2013, exactly two weeks prior to Woods’ last win.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

