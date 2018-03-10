Tiger Woods Within A Stroke Of Lead At Valspar Championship

Conners shot a 3-under 68 on Saturday for a one-shot lead over Woods, Brandt Snedeker and Justin Rose as he goes after his first PGA Tour victory before a crowd rarely seen this side of a major.

Woods shot a 67 on Saturday. He was tied for the lead after 10 holes, highlighted by back-to-back birdies on the turn, including a chip-in on No. 9 reminiscent of the Tiger of old.

😲‼️@TigerWoods makes the turn with a share of the lead. pic.twitter.com/9Qq038QLDj — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) March 10, 2018

Rose had a 66 and will be in the final group with Conners. Woods plays right in front of them with Snedeker, who also had a 67.

Woods, in search of his first PGA Tour win in five years, is the favorite to take home the title heading into the last day of play.

Valspar Championship updated Tiger Woods 9/4

Justin Rose 5/2

Brandt Snedeker 5/1

Corey Conners 13/2

Patrick Reed 15/1

Sam Burns 25/1

Ryan Palmer 50/1

Paul Casey 50/1

Adam Scott 50/1

Rory Sabbatini 60/1

Kelly Kraft 60/1

Webb Simpson 60/1

Louis Oosthuizen 60/1

Branden Grace 80/1 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) March 10, 2018

Woods’ push to the top of the leaderboard comes one week after veteran Phil Mickelson claimed his first Tour win since The Open Championship in 2013, exactly two weeks prior to Woods’ last win.