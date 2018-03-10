CBS 62Ola Kaso. (Credit: facebook.com) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast […]
WWJ Newsradio 950Ola Kaso. (Credit: facebook.com) LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com […]
97.1 The TicketOla Kaso. (Credit: facebook.com) Today’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Ola Kaso. (Credit: facebook.com) Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General […]

ANN ARBOR (AP) – The University of Michigan’s health system is being criticized for a concierge medical care pilot program that gives patients perks for a large annual fee.

Michigan Medicine’s Victors Care program offers personalized service, reduced wait times and preferential access to physicians.

The program’s annual fee is currently $2,700, though it’s slated to increase to $3,600 in July. The fee isn’t covered by insurance and must be paid directly by patients. The program is currently enrolling patients.

The university’s doctors are worried the program deviates from the institution’s public mission.

“The University of Michigan is a public institution and our commitment is to serve the public, not a private few,” faculty said in a January letter to UM Executive Vice President for Medical Affairs Marschall Runge and Executive Vice Dean for Medical Affairs David Spahlinger.

The letter urged officials to focus on improving access for all patients.

“We need greater efforts to improve infrastructure, space, and clinic support for all,” the letter said. “We are eager to promote and strengthen primary care services at the University of Michigan, but we feel strongly this should be done for all patients, not based on their ability to pay.”

The program won’t adversely impact access for other patients and will provide a valuable alternative option for patients, said Michigan Medicine spokeswoman Mary Masson.

“Some faculty have raised concerns. We’ve listened to them and are working together to come up with solutions that are mutually satisfactory for the benefit of our patients,” she said.

Massachusetts General Hospital and the Mayo Clinic have similar programs.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen