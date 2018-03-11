TROY (WWJ) – City Manager Brian Kischnick voted out of office Sunday during a special meeting held by Troy City Council.

In a show of unity — the city council voted unanimously to fire Kischnick who was charged Friday with domestic assault and battery.

Mark Miller, director of Economic and Community Development, is now acting City Manager:

Mayor Dan Slater announcing the temporary assignment of Miller:

“Mark has held that position in the past, is probably first on the seniority list in that regard and Mark, I have confidence in you that you will take us forward until we make a permanent appointment,” said Slater said somberly.

Kishnick allegedly got into an argument with a woman while in Clawson, tackled her to the ground, then pushed her back down when she attempted to get up.

The city manager position is made by appointment of the mayor and city council — Kischnick was hired in 2012 — with an annual salary of just over $158,000.