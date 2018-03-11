DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are seeking help finding a woman missing since last last week.

Alisha McQueen, 27, was last seen by her sister at their home on W. Warren in Detroit on Wednesday, March 7. When Alisha’s sister return home from work in the early hours of March 8 — McQueen was gone and has not been seen since.

McQueen is described as 5′ 4″, 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black curly wig – with brown highlights.

McQueen is in good physical health but suffers from bi-polar and schizophrenia.

If you have any information about McQueen or know of her whereabouts — you are asked to please call Detroit police at 313-596-1340, or 313-596-5300.