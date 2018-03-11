KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) – Officials in a southwest Michigan city have approved a plan that they hope will address generational poverty.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports that the Kalamazoo City Commission recently approved the plan that has short- and long-term goals set by the Shared Prosperity Kalamazoo initiative. The plan focuses on giving all residents better access to good jobs, keeping youth healthy and promoting strong families.

The goals were chosen after research indicated that making improvements in those areas could help reduce poverty.

The city worked with Tennessee-based Moore Strategic Consulting to create the strategy.

Part of the plan calls for Kalamazoo to invest $3 million in economic development. Officials also hope to open a financial opportunity center, improve locations for startup businesses and incentivize businesses that pay a living wage.

