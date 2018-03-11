CBS 62Fernando Anderson IV (credit: Lincoln Park Police) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of […]
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) – Officials in a southwest Michigan city have approved a plan that they hope will address generational poverty.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports that the Kalamazoo City Commission recently approved the plan that has short- and long-term goals set by the Shared Prosperity Kalamazoo initiative. The plan focuses on giving all residents better access to good jobs, keeping youth healthy and promoting strong families.

The goals were chosen after research indicated that making improvements in those areas could help reduce poverty.

The city worked with Tennessee-based Moore Strategic Consulting to create the strategy.

Part of the plan calls for Kalamazoo to invest $3 million in economic development. Officials also hope to open a financial opportunity center, improve locations for startup businesses and incentivize businesses that pay a living wage.

 

