SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say a 41-year-old western Michigan man who was involved in a crash has died after being struck by a vehicle north of Grand Rapids.

Kent County sheriff’s deputies say the Jenison man had been driving a pickup truck that crashed and overturned before 2 a.m. Sunday in Sparta Township. They say the man and a female passenger in the truck got out to seek help, and the man was talking to someone in a vehicle that had stopped in the roadway when he walked into the path of a third vehicle that struck and killed him.

Deputies say the man died at the scene from his injuries.

His name wasn’t immediately released.

