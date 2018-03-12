LIVONIA – An overnight blaze taking the life of a Livonia woman.

The fire broke out in the home on Grove Street near Six Mile and Farmington Road late Sunday night.

Neighbors telling WWJ that the woman used oxygen and was also a smoker.

While the exact cause is still under investigation authorities are saying that the combination of smoking and oxygen are factors in the fire.

The name and age of the woman are being withheld pending notification of family.

