Central Michigan Wins First Round Game In CIT

(97.1 The Ticket) – The Central Michigan men’s basketball team beat IPFW 94-89 Monday to advance to the second round of the CollegeInsider.com Tournament.

Sophomore David DiLeo had a team-high 22 points and went 4-for-11 from three-point range as the Chippewas (20-14) moved on in the tournament reserved for mid-major schools that missed out on the NCAA, NIT and CBI tournaments.

The CIT features five first round “Classics,” each one honoring former college basketball coaches. Former Florida State, Georgia and Jacksonville coach Hugh Durham was honored in CMU’s first round game. He is the only coach in NCAA history to take two different programs to their first Final Fours in program history.

The Chippewas made 17 3s on the day and the bench outscored IPFW’s 31-15, including 20 points from sixth man Kevin McKay. Luke Meyer added 18 and had seven rebounds, earning game MVP honors.

The CIT uses the old NIT format, with no set brackets. Future round opponents are determined by the results of the previous round.

MAC rival Eastern Michigan is also in the CIT, hosting a first round game Wednesday night against Niagara University.