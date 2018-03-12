Central Michigan Wins First Round Game In CIT
Filed Under:CMU, ncaa basketball
CLEVELAND, OH - MARCH 08: Central Michigan Chippewas guard Kevin McKay (20) scores with a layup as Buffalo Bulls guard CJ Massinburg (5) defends during the first half of the MAC Mens Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal game between the Central Michigan Chippewas and Buffalo Bulls on March 8, 2018, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(97.1 The Ticket) – The Central Michigan men’s basketball team beat IPFW 94-89 Monday to advance to the second round of the CollegeInsider.com Tournament.

Sophomore David DiLeo had a team-high 22 points and went 4-for-11 from three-point range as the Chippewas (20-14) moved on in the tournament reserved for mid-major schools that missed out on the NCAA, NIT and CBI tournaments.

The CIT features five first round “Classics,” each one honoring former college basketball coaches. Former Florida State, Georgia and Jacksonville coach Hugh Durham was honored in CMU’s first round game. He is the only coach in NCAA history to take two different programs to their first Final Fours in program history.

The Chippewas made 17 3s on the day and the bench outscored IPFW’s 31-15, including 20 points from sixth man Kevin McKay. Luke Meyer added 18 and had seven rebounds, earning game MVP honors.

The CIT uses the old NIT format, with no set brackets. Future round opponents are determined by the results of the previous round.

MAC rival Eastern Michigan is also in the CIT, hosting a first round game Wednesday night against Niagara University.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen