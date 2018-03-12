CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:Charles Woodson, Michigan
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 05: Safety Charles Woodson #21 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after the Packers 24-10 victory against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 5, 2013 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Heisman Trophy winner and former Wolverine standout Charles Woodson is scheduled to give the keynote address at the University of Michigan’s spring commencement.

The April 28 program will be held at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

Woodson was selected earlier this year for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. He won the Heisman in 1997, becoming the first player who primarily played defense to win the award.

Woodson was a star cornerback, and he also returned punts for the Wolverines who won The Associated Press national championship in 1997.

He was the fourth overall selection in the 1998 NFL draft and spent 18 seasons with the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers.

His Charles Woodson Foundation provides scholarships to University of Michigan students.

