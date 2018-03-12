CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:Bob Quinn, Jonathan Stewart, NFL free agency
General manager Bob Quinn intends to have four or five running backs on the roster next season, and it won’t be the quintet of Ameer Abdullah, Theo Riddick, Tion Green, Dwayne Washington and Zach Zenner that stumbled to a league-worst 3.36 yards per carry in 2017

(97.1 The Ticket) Lions general manager Bob Quinn said he intends to make upgrades at running back this offseason, and so far he isn’t wasting time.

In addition to ex-Titans Pro-Bowler DeMarco Murray, Detroit is hosting former-Panthers Pro Bowler Jonathan Stewart for a visit on Monday, per ESPN. Stewart is scheduled to arrive first.

Both players were released last week, meaning they can sign with another team before free agency officially opens at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Stewart, a 10-year vet whose entire career has been played in Carolina, is coming off a season in which he posted a career-low 3.4 yards per carry. Still, he found the end zone six times and managed 680 yards, two numbers that would have ranked first on the Lions.

Detroit finished last in the NFL in rushing in 2017 for the second time in three years.

Stewart turns 31 this month. His yards-per-carry has declined each of the past four seasons, from 4.6 to 4.1 to 3.8 to 3.4. The Lions likely view him as a potential complement to a more dynamic, open-field runner they can find in the draft.

In fact, it feels increasingly likely the team will sign a veteran running back, with Stewart being one of a handful of intriguing names available, and draft another.

One thing, at least, is clear: Quinn won’t enter the 2018 season with the same quintet of Ameer Abdullah, Theo Riddick, Tion Green, Dwayne Washington and Zach Zenner that stumbled to 3.36 yards per carry in 2017.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen