Man Taps On Car Window At Suburban ATM, Brandishes Semi-Automatic

(Police photo)

(WWJ) The Waterford Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery.

The incident happened at the Chase Bank Mobile ATM at 3166 W. Huron on February 14, 2018 at 12:29 a.m.

The suspect approached the passenger side of the victim’s car just after he had pulled up to the ATM, inserted his card and entered his PIN.

The suspect, described as a white male, wearing all black and with a covered face, tapped on the window of the car with a semi-automatic handgun. The victim pulled away out of fear and left his card in the ATM.

The suspect withdrew $200 from the account and then fled the area with victim’s card; possibly in a two-tone burgundy SUV with a driver side brake light out.

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

If you have any information regarding this incident or recognize the suspect in the photograph, please contact Waterford Police Detective Decker at (248) 618-7511, or to remain anonymous contact the Tip Line at 248-674-COPS.