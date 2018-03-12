By AARON BEARD, AP Basketball Writer
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Virginia remains the unanimous No. 1 in the final AP Top 25 poll of the season, while Kansas jumped to No. 4 after winning the Big 12 Tournament.
The Cavaliers (31-2) earned all 65 first-place votes in Monday’s poll to remain on top for the fifth straight week. Virginia completed a 20-1 run against Atlantic Coast Conference teams by winning the league tournament, helping the Cavs secure the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament field unveiled Sunday night.
1. Virginia
2. Villanova
3. Xavier
4. Kansas
5. Michigan State
6. Cincinnati
7. Michigan
8. Gonzaga
9. Duke
10. North Carolina
11. Purdue
12. Arizona
13. Tennessee
14. Texas Tech
15. West Virginia
16. Wichita State
17. Ohio State
18. Kentucky
19. Auburn
20. Clemson
21. Houston
22. Miami (FL)
23. Florida
24. Nevada
25. Saint Mary’s
The top four teams in the AP poll matched the selection committee’s No. 1 seeds. Villanova won the Big East Tournament and stayed at No. 2, while Xavier was third and Kansas jumped five spots to fourth.
Further down, Kentucky re-entered at No. 18 after winning the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
