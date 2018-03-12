CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:Michigan, Michigan State
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 03: Cassius Winston #5 of the Michigan State Spartans reacts in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines during semifinals of the Big 10 Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 3, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

By AARON BEARD, AP Basketball Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Virginia remains the unanimous No. 1 in the final AP Top 25 poll of the season, while Kansas jumped to No. 4 after winning the Big 12 Tournament.

The Cavaliers (31-2) earned all 65 first-place votes in Monday’s poll to remain on top for the fifth straight week. Virginia completed a 20-1 run against Atlantic Coast Conference teams by winning the league tournament, helping the Cavs secure the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament field unveiled Sunday night.

1. Virginia
2. Villanova
3. Xavier
4. Kansas
5. Michigan State
6. Cincinnati
7. Michigan
8. Gonzaga
9. Duke
10. North Carolina
11. Purdue
12. Arizona
13. Tennessee
14. Texas Tech
15. West Virginia
16. Wichita State
17. Ohio State
18. Kentucky
19. Auburn
20. Clemson
21. Houston
22. Miami (FL)
23. Florida
24. Nevada
25. Saint Mary’s

The top four teams in the AP poll matched the selection committee’s No. 1 seeds. Villanova won the Big East Tournament and stayed at No. 2, while Xavier was third and Kansas jumped five spots to fourth.

Further down, Kentucky re-entered at No. 18 after winning the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

