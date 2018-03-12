NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 03: Cassius Winston #5 of the Michigan State Spartans reacts in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines during semifinals of the Big 10 Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 3, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

By AARON BEARD, AP Basketball Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Virginia remains the unanimous No. 1 in the final AP Top 25 poll of the season, while Kansas jumped to No. 4 after winning the Big 12 Tournament.

The Cavaliers (31-2) earned all 65 first-place votes in Monday’s poll to remain on top for the fifth straight week. Virginia completed a 20-1 run against Atlantic Coast Conference teams by winning the league tournament, helping the Cavs secure the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament field unveiled Sunday night.

1. Virginia

2. Villanova

3. Xavier

4. Kansas

5. Michigan State

6. Cincinnati

7. Michigan

8. Gonzaga

9. Duke

10. North Carolina

11. Purdue

12. Arizona

13. Tennessee

14. Texas Tech

15. West Virginia

16. Wichita State

17. Ohio State

18. Kentucky

19. Auburn

20. Clemson

21. Houston

22. Miami (FL)

23. Florida

24. Nevada

25. Saint Mary’s

The top four teams in the AP poll matched the selection committee’s No. 1 seeds. Villanova won the Big East Tournament and stayed at No. 2, while Xavier was third and Kansas jumped five spots to fourth.

Further down, Kentucky re-entered at No. 18 after winning the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

