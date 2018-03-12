Michigan Women's Team Gets 7-Seed; CMU 11-Seed

ANN ARBOR, MI - FEBRUARY 08: Michigan Wolverines guard Nicole Munger (10) dribbles the ball while being defended by Northwestern Wildcats guard Byrdy Galernik (22) during a regular season Big 10 Conference basketball game between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Michigan Wolverines on February 8, 2018 at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan.(Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP/97.1 The Ticket) — The Michigan women’s basketball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament as the No. 7 seed in the Lexington Regional, playing its first round game against No. 10-seed Northern Colorado in Waco, Texas.

If the Wolverines advance to the second round, they will face the winner of host No. 2-seed Baylor and Grambling State.

Michigan (20-8) is coming off a WNIT championship a year ago when it won a school-record 28 games. The 7-seed the Wolverines earned is their highest seed ever in five previous NCAA Tournament appearances. This is their first appearance in the tournament since 2013.

Michigan was ranked the entire year until it lost four of five games to start February. The Wolverines lost to Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

Central Michigan University is making its first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2013 and its fourth overall. The Chippewas (28-4) won the MAC Tournament’s automatic bid and secured an 11-seed in the Spokane Regional.

They will play No. 6-seed LSU in Columbus, Ohio, also the site of this year’s Final Four.

No. 11 CMU vs. No. 6 LSU in Columbus, Ohio in the Spokane Regional! #FireUpChips pic.twitter.com/g7h6NtBqFU — Central Michigan WBB (@CMUWBBall) March 12, 2018

UConn, Notre Dame, Louisville and Mississippi State are the No. 1 seeds in the women’s basketball NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies enter as the lone unbeaten team and will be vying for their 12th national championship. Last season, UConn came into the NCAAs as the overwhelming favorite before their 111-game winning streak ended with a loss to Mississippi State in the Final Four.

Defending national champion South Carolina and A’ja Wilson await as a possible Elite Eight matchup for UConn in the Albany Regional. The Gamecocks are the two-seed. Florida State and Georgia are the other top seeds in the Huskies’ part of the bracket.

UConn, which has been a No. 1 seed every year since 2007, opens up against 16-seed Saint Francis (Pennsylvania) on Saturday morning.

Like the Huskies, the Irish are a No. 1 seed again. Notre Dame has been a top seed the last seven years. This might be one of coach Muffet McGraw’s finest accomplishments Notre Dame lost four pivotal players to injury, but only three games on the season. Two of those losses came to the Cardinals.

The Irish are in the Spokane Regional and open up against Cal State Northridge on Friday. If Notre Dame advances, the Irish would head out west to potentially face No. 2 seed Oregon if the seeds hold.

The NCAA revealed Sunday night the final eight teams under consideration for the last four spots in the NCAA Tournament. Buffalo, Creighton, Minnesota and Oklahoma got in. Purdue, Rutgers, Southern Cal and West Virginia were the first four teams out.

