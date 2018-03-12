NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 03: Miles Bridges #22 of the Michigan State Spartans reacts in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines during semifinals of the Big 10 Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 3, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

(97.1 The Ticket) – Michigan State sophomore Miles Bridges was named to the United States Basketball Writers Associations’s All-American Second Team on Monday.

Bridges is averaging a team-high 16.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Spartans, who head to the NCAA Tournament as a No. 3-seed. He was also named first-team All-Big Ten.

Bridges is the 10th Spartan to be named a USBWA All-American. Denzel Valentine was the most recent player to do it in 2016.

The 6-foot-7 forward is joined on the second team by Ohio State’s Keita Bates-Diop, Xavier’s Trevon Bluiett, Texas Tech’s Keenan Evans, and Jock Landale of Saint Mary’s.

Highlighted by three freshmen, the All-American First Team includes DeAndre Ayton (Arizona), Marvin bagley III (Duke), Jalen Bruson (Villanova), Devonte Graham (Kansas) and Trae Young (Oklahoma).

Bridges and the Spartans are set to tip off the NCAA Tournament Friday at 7:10 p.m. against No. 14-seed Bucknell at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Bridges is also in the running for the John R. Wooden Award. He is one of five finalists for the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award and one of 10 semifinalists for the 50th Citizen Naismith Trophy for Men’s College Player of the Year.

Bridges is also on the Oscar Robertson Trophy watch list.