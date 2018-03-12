Northville Man Missing Since Saturday

NORTHVILLE (Northville Police Department) Northville City Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult male.

Stefan Lawrence Johnson was visiting relatives in the area of 8 Mile and Center Street when he departed for a walk on Saturday (03-10-18) morning. Stefan is known to go on extended walks (18+ hours) but has not been seen or heard from since his departure.

Stefan is described as a white male, 31 years of age. Stefan is approximately 5’11” tall, weighing 160 pounds with blond hair and glasses.

Stefan was last seen wearing a gray Nautica jacket with a black stripe, gray sweatpants that look like jeans, burgundy scarf, and knit gloves, black knit hat and Sketchers shoes.

Stefan does not have his cell phone or wallet with him. Stefan generally will avoid people.

If seen, please contact Northville City Police at 248 349-1234.