Rochester Hills Man Kills Wife, Turns Himself In

ROCHESTER HIILS, Mich. (WWJ) – A Rochester Hills man is in jail after reportedly killing his wife.

The 41-year-old woman was found dead Monday morning in her home on Emmons Avenue near M-59 and Dequindre Road. Shortly after, her 39-year-old husband walked into a police station and allegedly confessed to shooting her to death.

The couple, who had two elementary school-aged children, was going through a divorce, according to Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard. The children — one boy and one girl — were at school when the killing took place and are now in custody of the victim’s mother, according to police.

“Obviously, something bubbled up in him, and he decided to turn himself in, which concluded a very sad moment, but doesn’t conclude the sadness of the situation,” Bouchard said.

“It’s hard for me to get in the mind of someone that could take the life of someone that they professed at one point to love and that they know is the parent of your shared children,” Bouchard said.

Neighbor Larry Chalcraft said he knew the victim for more than 20 years.

“This is a bombshell,” Chalcraft said. “Some time between 9:15 and 9:30, he drove out real slow. I waved at him, he didn’t wave back. And he went right to the police station and said, ‘I shot my wife.’”

Chalcraft said he found out a few weeks ago that the couple was going through problems with their marriage, but he never expected this to happen.

“I didn’t think he would kill her,” Chalcraft said. “That was the furthest thing from my mind, that he would do her in. And to shoot her? I didn’t even know that he had a gun.”

Police are still investigating the situation. The couple’s names have not been released.