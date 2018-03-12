MIDLAND (WWJ) – A police officer is on leave following the shooting of a burglary suspect in mid-Michigan.

Police were called to investigate reports of two people breaking into a car just before 2 a.m. Monday in Midland. According to police one of the men fired at police as they were trying to escape. The officer returned fire and killed one man. The other suspect is in custody.

Michigan State Police Special first Lieutenent David Kaiser says one suspect stopped while the other one took off running.

“During the foot pursuit of about two blocks the male suspect produced a firearm and fired at the police officer,” said Kaiser. “The police officer striking the suspect – he was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The officer involved in the shooting is 19-year veteran of the Midland Police Department and has been placed on administrative leave while state police investigate.

No officers were hurt.

